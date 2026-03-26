Google Gemini gets real-time chat boost with new audio features
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, a major upgrade to its real-time chat features.
This new version picks up on subtle audio details like pitch and pace, cuts down lag, and filters out background noise, even in busy places.
Plus, it now supports conversations in over 90 languages.
Search Live goes global
With this update, you'll notice snappier responses, fewer awkward pauses, and longer chat threads on both Android and iOS. Gemini 3.1 is also better at handling complex tasks and triggering external tools when you need them.
On top of that, Google is taking its Search Live feature global, now available in over 200 countries with added audio and video options for more interactive searches.