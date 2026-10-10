Google Gemini introduces 'Skills' to save reusable prompts for teams
Technology
Google Gemini now lets you save your favorite prompts as reusable "Skills."
Instead of typing out the same instructions or uploading reference files every time, you set them up once and call them with a quick slash command.
It's especially useful for teams who need to keep their tone, format, and brand style consistent: no more copy-pasting or second-guessing.
Skills stack instructions across Google apps
With "Skills," routine tasks get way easier.
You can stack different instructions, like specific formats or tones, into one simple command, saving everyone time and effort.
Plus, these Skills work across Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Drive right from the side panel.
So whether you're prepping documents or sending emails, everything stays smooth and on-brand without extra hassle.