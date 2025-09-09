Google Gemini now has daily usage limits for all users

Token limits and other features of each plan

The Free 2.5 Pro plan lets you work with up to 32,000 tokens per day. The Flash plan includes five Deep Research reports monthly and up to 20 Audio Overviews daily.

With AI Pro ($20/month), you get a million-token context window, can make up to 1,000 images and three Veo3 videos per day, plus generate 20 Deep Research reports every day.

The Ultra plan ($250/month) matches those image and token limits but bumps things up with 200 Deep Research reports, 10 Deep Think prompts, and five Veo3 videos daily—and both top-tier plans get first dibs on new features.