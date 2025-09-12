Google Gemini's answers are shaped by raters' work: Here's how Technology Sep 12, 2025

Google's Gemini chatbot isn't just powered by high-tech code—it also relies on thousands of contract "AI raters" who check and fix its answers.

These workers, hired through firms like GlobalLogic, help keep the chatbot's replies accurate and safe.

But their work often comes with tough conditions and exposure to some pretty disturbing stuff.