Next Article
Google Gemini's answers are shaped by raters' work: Here's how
Google's Gemini chatbot isn't just powered by high-tech code—it also relies on thousands of contract "AI raters" who check and fix its answers.
These workers, hired through firms like GlobalLogic, help keep the chatbot's replies accurate and safe.
But their work often comes with tough conditions and exposure to some pretty disturbing stuff.
US raters earn $16-$21 an hour
US-based raters earn $16-$21 an hour—less than AI researchers but more than some overseas colleagues.
Their tasks can get intense: reviewing responses in tricky areas like medicine or astrophysics, all while juggling tight deadlines and shifting rules.
Many weren't warned about the upsetting content they'd see.
Raters are key to keeping AI helpful
These behind-the-scenes workers are key to making sure AI stays helpful (and not harmful).