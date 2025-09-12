Sony's Xperia 10 VII is a Pixel-like mid-range marvel

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 powers the phone

You get a crisp 6.1-inch OLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.

There's 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion, and it runs Android 15 right out of the box—with four years of Android updates and six years of security patches promised.

The hefty 5,000mAh battery is built to last up to two days per charge.

Plus: front-facing stereo speakers, a headphone jack (yes!), the boxy shape of prior Xperia phones remains, with a color-matched camera bar in white, charcoal, or turquoise.