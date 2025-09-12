Sony's Xperia 10 VII is a Pixel-like mid-range marvel
Sony just revealed the Xperia 10 VII, its latest mid-range phone rocking a camera bar that looks a lot like Google's recent Pixel lineup.
It lands in Japan, Europe, and the UK for £399/€449, with pre-orders open now and store availability starting September 19.
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 powers the phone
You get a crisp 6.1-inch OLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
There's 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion, and it runs Android 15 right out of the box—with four years of Android updates and six years of security patches promised.
The hefty 5,000mAh battery is built to last up to two days per charge.
Plus: front-facing stereo speakers, a headphone jack (yes!), the boxy shape of prior Xperia phones remains, with a color-matched camera bar in white, charcoal, or turquoise.