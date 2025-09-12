Tonight's sky: Moon to shine with Pleiades star cluster

How to spot Uranus

The moon's glow might make it tricky to see all of Pleiades with just your eyes, but a pair of 10x50 binoculars can help bring out those blue-white stars.

Got a telescope? You might even catch Uranus as a tiny blue dot to the lower right of the moon.

While you're out there, keep an eye out for Capella to the left of the moon and Saturn glowing above the southeastern horizon in Pisces.

It's a great night for anyone curious about what's up there!