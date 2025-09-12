PS5's Astro Bot gets 'Joyful' DualSense controller: How to preorder

Controller packs all the usual DualSense features

The Joyful controller packs all the usual DualSense features: haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and a built-in mic.

It stands out with playful squinting googly eyes on the touchpad for a bit of extra character.

If Astro Bot isn't your vibe, Sony also has themed controllers inspired by Helldivers 2, Spider-Man 2, and Ghost of Yotei—so there's plenty of ways to make your setup feel personal.