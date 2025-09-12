Next Article
PS5's Astro Bot gets 'Joyful' DualSense controller: How to preorder
Sony just announced the "Joyful" Astro Bot-themed DualSense controller for PS5, and preorders are open now for $84.99.
Launching October 30, this version brings back the fan-favorite blue accents from last year's limited edition—except this time, you don't have to chase after overpriced resellers.
Controller packs all the usual DualSense features
The Joyful controller packs all the usual DualSense features: haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and a built-in mic.
It stands out with playful squinting googly eyes on the touchpad for a bit of extra character.
If Astro Bot isn't your vibe, Sony also has themed controllers inspired by Helldivers 2, Spider-Man 2, and Ghost of Yotei—so there's plenty of ways to make your setup feel personal.