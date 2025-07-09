Next Article
Google Gemini's new update reads WhatsApp chats
Google's AI assistant Gemini is getting an update on Android.
Starting July 7, 2025, Gemini will be able to use apps like Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp—even if you've turned off activity tracking.
So even if you opted out before, your AI helper can still make calls or send texts for you.
New toggles under 'Profile'
You'll see new toggles in the Gemini "Profile" under "Apps," letting you control which apps Gemini can access.
All are switched on by default for convenience, but you can turn them off anytime to stop Gemini from using a specific app.
Update is rolling out gradually
Even if you disable access for an app, Google says it will keep related data for up to 72 hours for security and feedback reasons.
The update is rolling out gradually and was announced via email to Android users.