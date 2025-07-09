Unmissable Apple AirPods deals for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and the AirPods deals are hard to ignore.
AirPods Pro are now $149 (was $249), AirPods Max dropped to $430 from $549, and the fourth-gen AirPods hit a low of $89 (down from $129).
If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your audio game, this might be it.
Top audio solutions for Apple fans
These models come loaded with features: AirPods Pro have active noise cancelation and customizable ear tips, plus they're sweat- and water-resistant for workouts or rainy days.
The fourth-gen AirPods offer up to 30 hours of battery life with their case and bring spatial audio for an immersive sound experience.
The over-ear AirPods Max deliver 20 hours of listening in multiple colors.
Deals end July 11—don't miss out if you're thinking of grabbing a pair.