Unmissable Apple AirPods deals for Amazon Prime Day Technology Jul 09, 2025

Amazon Prime Day is here, and the AirPods deals are hard to ignore.

AirPods Pro are now $149 (was $249), AirPods Max dropped to $430 from $549, and the fourth-gen AirPods hit a low of $89 (down from $129).

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your audio game, this might be it.