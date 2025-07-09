Next Article
Extended stay for Shubhanshu Shukla on ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut originally selected for India's Gaganyaan program, is staying longer than planned on the International Space Station—he'll now return after July 14.
This extension means extra time for him to dive deeper into experiments, like studying plant seeds for space farming and learning how microgravity affects living things.
Axiom-4 crew focused on important research
The Axiom-4 crew—including Shukla—has been busy with important research, from checking radiation levels to monitoring their own health in space.
Their return to Earth takes careful planning, with NASA and international teams working together to bring them home safely.