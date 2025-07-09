Extended stay for Shubhanshu Shukla on ISS Technology Jul 09, 2025

Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut originally selected for India's Gaganyaan program, is staying longer than planned on the International Space Station—he'll now return after July 14.

This extension means extra time for him to dive deeper into experiments, like studying plant seeds for space farming and learning how microgravity affects living things.