Isro successfully tests Gaganyaan propulsion system
ISRO just pulled off a major step for its first human spaceflight—Gaganyaan—by successfully testing the engines that'll power the Service Module in space.
These "hot tests" at Mahendragiri checked if the propulsion system can handle real mission demands, like moving in orbit and handling emergencies.
What exactly did ISRO test?
Engineers fired up five main engines and 16 thrusters, running them through two rounds of tests to see if they could manage things like getting into orbit, staying steady, and pulling off emergency aborts—all under flight-like conditions.
India is getting ready to send its astronauts to space
With these tests done, ISRO is one step closer to actually sending Indian astronauts into space.
It's a big moment for India's space program—and pretty exciting if you're into science or just want to see more Indians making history above Earth.