Isro successfully tests Gaganyaan propulsion system

Engineers fired up five main engines and 16 thrusters, running them through two rounds of tests to see if they could manage things like getting into orbit, staying steady, and pulling off emergency aborts—all under flight-like conditions.

India is getting ready to send its astronauts to space

With these tests done, ISRO is one step closer to actually sending Indian astronauts into space.

It's a big moment for India's space program—and pretty exciting if you're into science or just want to see more Indians making history above Earth.