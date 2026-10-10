Google Health 5.10 brings new tools, iOS immediate, Android rollout

The big highlight is Irregular Rhythm Notifications if you have a Pixel Watch or Fitbit (in Japan for now), your heart rhythm gets monitored for early signs of atrial fibrillation.

The Readiness Score also got an upgrade with more sleep insights, making your health tracking feel more personal.

Plus, you can now ask Google Health Coach to delete daily entries you log with your coach, such as workouts, meals, weight, and symptoms, but not medical records, so your app stays tidy and accurate.