Google Home app gets easier device setup and smarter automations

Google just dropped a fresh update for the Home app, making it way simpler to add smart devices—especially when QR codes or auto-detect don't work. Plus, you get more ways to automate your gadgets so your home can basically run itself.

Find and add devices your way Now there's an "Add a different way" button that lets you search for brands and specific model names.

You can pair new gear using a QR code, manual entry, or by linking accounts—reducing guesswork if auto-detect fails.

More automation options (and some cool new tricks) The update brings 20 new automation triggers and actions: think starting your coffee machine from bed, pausing the dryer from your phone, or having lights dim automatically when a TV is playing.

During setup, product images help confirm you're connecting the right device.

As Anish Kattukaran from Google puts it, you can dim lights when the TV is playing or get an announcement when your laundry's done.