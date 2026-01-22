Google Home app to fix bug that shows devices as 'offline'
If your smart lights or switches have been randomly showing up as "offline" in the Google Home app, you're not alone—it's a bug that's been slowing things down for weeks.
The glitch usually sorts itself out in a few seconds, but it can be pretty annoying when you just want to adjust your lights quickly.
Google says a fix is coming soon
Google has acknowledged the problem and says their team is on it.
They shared, "We are aware of an issue causing some devices to show offline in the Google Home app. We are working to resolve this ASAP and will circle back when the fix rolls out."
No exact timeline yet, but once the update rolls out, using your smart home gear through the app should feel a lot smoother.