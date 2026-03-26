Google India, BCCI team up for AI-driven IPL insights
Technology
Google India and BCCI are joining forces for IPL 2026, bringing real-time AI-powered insights straight to fans during matches.
With Google's Search Mode built into live broadcasts and Google Search, you'll get instant tactical analysis, historical stats, and match summaries as the action unfolds.
A new era of fan engagement
Fans can now ask questions about match moments or player performances and get detailed answers on the spot.
Want to revisit a captain's big decision or catch up on key highlights? It's all just a tap away: no more waiting for post-match breakdowns.
As BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia puts it, this move will fundamentally transform the fan experience, making every game feel even more interactive and personal.