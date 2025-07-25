Next Article
Google introduces new 'Canary' builds for Android: What's changing
Google just rolled out the Android Canary 2507 update—think of it as a sneak peek at experimental Android features, now replacing the old Developer Previews.
It's aimed at developers and early adopters rocking Pixel devices (including the new Pixel 9 series), letting them try out what's next before anyone else.
Linux apps and boosted dark mode
This update brings support for running graphical Linux apps right on your device through the Linux Terminal app, so you can run Debian OS in a virtual space.
There's also a boosted dark mode that forces dark themes even in apps that don't support it yet.
Heads up though—Google warns these builds are experimental, so expect some bugs along the way.