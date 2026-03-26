Google introduces TurboQuant, a new algorithm for AI efficiency

The new model could reduce the cost of running AI

TurboQuant could shrink AI's working memory needs by at least 6x, which means running AIs could get much cheaper.

It's already drawing comparisons to China's DeepSeek model for efficiency gains, and Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince called out its big potential for making AI more efficient.

Just a heads-up: this mainly helps with inference (when AIs make predictions), not the heavy-duty training part.