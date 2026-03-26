Google introduces TurboQuant, a new algorithm for AI efficiency
Technology
Google just introduced TurboQuant, a new algorithm designed to help AI systems use way less working memory without losing data quality.
It uses a clever vector quantization trick to fix cache slowdowns, making AI run faster and smoother.
TurboQuant will be officially presented at the ICLR 2026 conference.
The new model could reduce the cost of running AI
TurboQuant could shrink AI's working memory needs by at least 6x, which means running AIs could get much cheaper.
It's already drawing comparisons to China's DeepSeek model for efficiency gains, and Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince called out its big potential for making AI more efficient.
Just a heads-up: this mainly helps with inference (when AIs make predictions), not the heavy-duty training part.