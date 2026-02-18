Google invests $15 billion in India's AI infrastructure

Three new undersea cable routes are coming: Visakhapatnam to South Africa (via Chennai), Mumbai to Western Australia, and another connecting Singapore. This will make Visakhapatnam a major global data hub alongside Mumbai and Chennai—think faster internet and better connectivity for everyone.

Google.org is also putting in $30 million each for using AI in public services and scientific research.

Plus, Google Cloud will help train 20 million Indian public servants across 800 districts (in 18 languages!) through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

It's all about making tech work for more people, not just big cities or techies.