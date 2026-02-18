Google I/O 2026: Dates, venue, how to register

Google I/O 2026 is set for May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, with a live online stream available for viewers worldwide. Registration is open now. Expect keynotes from Google leaders, product demos, and chats with industry experts—all focused on what's next in tech.

How to register for the event You can join in person at the Shoreline Amphitheatre or watch the live online stream.

Online registration is free and open now.

AI will be the main focus this year AI is taking center stage this year. Look out for updates on Gemini (Google's big AI model), new coding tools, and fresh features for Android and Cloud products.

There'll even be an interactive Gemini-powered teaser experience to try out.