Google I/O 2026: Dates, venue, how to register
Google I/O 2026 is set for May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, with a live online stream available for viewers worldwide.
Registration is open now.
Expect keynotes from Google leaders, product demos, and chats with industry experts—all focused on what's next in tech.
How to register for the event
You can join in person at the Shoreline Amphitheatre or watch the live online stream.
Online registration is free and open now.
AI will be the main focus this year
AI is taking center stage this year. Look out for updates on Gemini (Google's big AI model), new coding tools, and fresh features for Android and Cloud products.
There'll even be an interactive Gemini-powered teaser experience to try out.
Why you shouldn't miss this event
With Google I/O squeezed between Microsoft Build and Apple's WWDC, it's a prime moment to see how Google plans to stand out in the AI race.
If you're curious about where tech is headed—or just want a sneak peek at cool new tools—this event has you covered.