Google I/O 2026 is set for May 19-20

Expect two packed days of keynotes, live demos, fireside chats, and hands-on workshops. Google will spotlight new AI breakthroughs in Gemini, plus updates for Android, Chrome, and Cloud. The dates were revealed through a collaborative online puzzle—classic Google style.

What's next in Google's world

If you're into tech or app development, I/O is where Google drops its biggest updates and tools before summer hits.

Whether you're there on the lawn or tuning in from home, it's your chance to see what's next across Google's ecosystem—and maybe get inspired for your own projects.