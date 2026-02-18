Google is investing $15 billion in India
Google just rolled out the 'America-India Connect' initiative as part of its massive $15 billion push into AI in India.
The plan? Build a new subsea internet gateway in Visakhapatnam, connecting India directly to Singapore, South Africa, and Australia.
With four new fiber-optic routes linking the US, India, and the Southern Hemisphere, Google says this will make digital life smoother for over a billion people—think faster speeds and increased resilience.
More on the initiative
Announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in New Delhi, this move is all about keeping India online—even if there are disruptions elsewhere.
Plus, Google.org is providing grants for AI projects that help government and science innovation.
There's also a partnership with Karmayogi Bharat to support training for 20 million public servants across 800+ districts.
For anyone interested in tech or how global companies are shaping India's future, this is one to watch.