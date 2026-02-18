Google is investing $15 billion in India

More on the initiative

Announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in New Delhi, this move is all about keeping India online—even if there are disruptions elsewhere.

Plus, Google.org is providing grants for AI projects that help government and science innovation.

There's also a partnership with Karmayogi Bharat to support training for 20 million public servants across 800+ districts.

For anyone interested in tech or how global companies are shaping India's future, this is one to watch.