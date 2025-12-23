Next Article
Google just fixed a major Chrome security bug—update ASAP
Technology
Google's latest Chrome update patches a serious zero-day flaw that could let hackers exploit memory corruption and potentially execute code remotely.
It's a good reminder to keep your browser up to date.
What's affected and what else got fixed?
If you're using Chrome on Mac, Windows, or Linux and haven't updated past version 143.0.7499.110 (or .109 for some), you're at risk.
The update also tackles two other bugs: one in Password Manager and another in the Toolbar feature—both could have made things less safe.
Why this matters (especially now)
The US cybersecurity agency CISA flagged this vulnerability as urgent.
Basically: if CISA says it's critical, you don't want to wait around either—hit that update button and stay protected!