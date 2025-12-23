OpenAI rolls out personalized ChatGPT usage recap for 2025

OpenAI has launched a new feature, "Your Year with ChatGPT," that provides users with a personalized summary of their interactions with the AI over the past year. The feature is available for free, Plus, and Pro users on web and mobile in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers insights into usage patterns such as recurring themes and habits.

Personalized rewards Users receive playful awards and custom content The new feature also provides users with playful awards for their problem-solving skills. For instance, you could be dubbed a "Creative Debugger" if you frequently solve coding issues. Along with this, the recap includes a custom poem and image based on your most-used themes during the year. This is an innovative way to look back at your conversations with ChatGPT.

Account exclusivity Feature is exclusive to individual accounts OpenAI's "Your Year with ChatGPT" feature is only available for individual accounts, not Team or Enterprise ones. If you don't see the banner on your home screen, you can ask ChatGPT to pull it up for you. This way, users can access their yearly recap even if they have missed it initially.