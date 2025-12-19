Google launches Pixel Upgrade Program in India at ₹3,333/month

Google has launched the Pixel Upgrade Program in India. The initiative is a new financing and upgrade option designed to make Pixel smartphones more accessible. It allows customers to buy eligible Pixel models on a no-cost EMI plan and later upgrade to a newer model after a fixed period, without having to manually close the loan.

Program details How does the Pixel Upgrade Program work? Under this program, customers can buy select Pixel models on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan starting at ₹3,333/month. After paying a minimum of nine EMIs, they become eligible to upgrade to a new Pixel model while continuing with the same EMI amount. If an upgrade is chosen between the ninth and 15th EMI, Cashify credits an amount equal to the remaining loan balance directly into their bank account.

Additional benefits Assured buyback and exchange bonuses included The Pixel Upgrade Program also includes an assured buyback, irrespective of the device's physical condition, as long as it powers on and passes basic functional checks. Customers enrolling in this program are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 from Cashify when trading in an existing device at the time of enrollment.

Eligible models Program covers select Pixel models At launch, the Pixel Upgrade Program covers the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. Customers need to enroll in this program on the Cashify website within 30 days of purchasing their device from a participating retail store. The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank.