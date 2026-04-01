Google launches Project Genie to help AI understand real-life spaces Technology Apr 30, 2026

Google earlier this year dropped Project Genie, a new AI that can turn simple images or text into detailed, interactive worlds.

Launched earlier this year, Genie's main goal is to help AI get better at understanding real-life spaces, so things like robot assistants shopping for groceries or self-driving cars finding their way could become a lot smoother.