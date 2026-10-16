Google launches AI shopping cart that tracks prices and deals
What's the story
Google has officially launched its Universal Cart, an AI shopping tool. The feature was first showcased at the I/O event in May and is now available in the US through Gemini app and Google Search. The new tool aims to streamline online shopping by letting users save products from different retailers into a single digital cart across various Google platforms.
Feature highlights
How does Universal Cart work?
The Universal Cart lets users discover and save products using the Gemini app and Google Search AI Mode.
All saved items are stored in a single cart, making it easier to keep track of potential purchases.
The tool also notifies users about price drops or restocks of saved products, eliminating the need to check individual retailer websites.
Payment options
It can also help you choose the best payment option
Along with Google Wallet, the Universal Cart can also evaluate the benefits offered by each of your saved credit cards and recommend the best payment option at checkout.
This feature is especially useful for users who want to make the most out of their credit card perks while shopping online.
Standard integration
Checkout linked to Google's Universal Commerce Protocol
The checkout process with the Universal Cart is linked to Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard introduced earlier this year.
The UCP aims to facilitate collaboration between AI agents and retailers across different stages of the shopping journey, including checkout.
This integration further enhances the user experience by making online transactions smoother and more efficient.
Market landscape
Competing with Amazon and OpenAI
The launch of the Universal Cart comes as Google continues to invest heavily in AI-powered shopping.
The company has already introduced features like conversational product discovery in Search's AI Mode and "Let Google Call" tool that uses an AI agent to check stock availability at nearby stores.
However, it also faces stiff competition from other tech giants such as Amazon and OpenAI who have also added agentic commerce capabilities to their platforms.