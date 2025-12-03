Google launches virtual try-on tool in India for online shoppers

Google has launched its Virtual Apparel Try-On tool in India, just in time for the festive and wedding shopping season. The innovative feature gives online shoppers a more personalized and intelligent way to see how clothes would look on them before making a purchase. It covers a wide range of apparel items including tops, dresses, jackets, jeans, skirts, and shoes.

Functionality How does the tool work? The Virtual Apparel Try-On tool works by letting you upload a picture of yourself. Once uploaded, you can try on billions of apparel items directly on your body shape. This eliminates the guesswork that often comes with online shopping. The feature is powered by Google's custom AI model for fashion, which understands how clothes behave on real bodies and provides a realistic preview of how an item would look in real life.

Usability User-friendly interface and sharing options The Virtual Apparel Try-On tool is user-friendly. Shoppers will see a "try it on" icon on eligible apparel listings on Google. Tapping this icon lets you upload a photo and the system instantly generates the outfit on your image. You can try multiple items, switch colors, compare looks, and even share the results with friends for their opinions.