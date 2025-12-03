Google launches virtual try-on tool in India for online shoppers
Google has launched its Virtual Apparel Try-On tool in India, just in time for the festive and wedding shopping season. The innovative feature gives online shoppers a more personalized and intelligent way to see how clothes would look on them before making a purchase. It covers a wide range of apparel items including tops, dresses, jackets, jeans, skirts, and shoes.
How does the tool work?
The Virtual Apparel Try-On tool works by letting you upload a picture of yourself. Once uploaded, you can try on billions of apparel items directly on your body shape. This eliminates the guesswork that often comes with online shopping. The feature is powered by Google's custom AI model for fashion, which understands how clothes behave on real bodies and provides a realistic preview of how an item would look in real life.
User-friendly interface and sharing options
The Virtual Apparel Try-On tool is user-friendly. Shoppers will see a "try it on" icon on eligible apparel listings on Google. Tapping this icon lets you upload a photo and the system instantly generates the outfit on your image. You can try multiple items, switch colors, compare looks, and even share the results with friends for their opinions.
Tool aims to reduce online returns and boost conversions
The Virtual Apparel Try-On tool could also help reduce high online returns for apparel, which are often caused by shoppers struggling to predict fit, drape, and style based on flat images. This personal try-on preview could give buyers more confidence in their purchases, especially for premium or occasion wear. For brands and retailers, the feature may also boost conversions as customers get a better sense of what they are buying.