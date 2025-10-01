Google blocks AI answers on Trump's mental health

Google appears to have blocked AI search results related to the mental acuity of US President Donald Trump . The tech giant appears to have blocked AI overviews for queries like "Does Trump show signs of dementia," but not for similar searches about other presidents. When you search for this query, Google will say, "An AI Overview is not available for this search."

Search limitations Inconsistent approach to AI responses When you switch to Google's AI Mode, the search only gives a list of 10 web results instead of a detailed summary. This limitation also applies to other queries related to dementia, Alzheimer's, and senility. However, when asked about Biden's mental acuity with the same query, Google doesn't show an AI Overview but provides a summarized response in AI Mode.

Broader coverage More comprehensive AI summary for Obama Interestingly, Google's AI Overview has been more comprehensive for other public figures. For instance, an AI Overview for Barack Obama said there is no public evidence or statements from medical professionals indicating he has dementia. This is in stark contrast to the limited information provided about Trump and Biden's mental acuity.