Google locks free Gemini users into auto model selection

Google just made a change to its Gemini app: if you're using it for free, you're now locked into the "Auto" model. You can't pick different AI models anymore.

The app will decide for you, using "Auto" with "Gemini 3 models" to route prompts to Flash-Lite, Flash, or Pro depending on the prompt.

Google says "Gemini will use auto model selection to send each prompt to the Gemini model that suits it best."