Google locks free Gemini users into auto model selection
Google just made a change to its Gemini app: if you're using it for free, you're now locked into the "Auto" model. You can't pick different AI models anymore.
The app will decide for you, using "Auto" with "Gemini 3 models" to route prompts to Flash-Lite, Flash, or Pro depending on the prompt.
Google says "Gemini will use auto model selection to send each prompt to the Gemini model that suits it best."
Gemini Auto adds 3 thinking levels
The Auto mode chooses the fastest or most advanced model based on your question, usually Flash-Lite for speed, but it'll switch to Flash or Pro if things get tricky.
Plus, there are three new "thinking levels": Low (for quick answers), Medium (for balanced depth), and High (for deeper analysis).
Google AI Plus users will soon be limited to Flash-Lite and (3.8) Flash.