Google Maps gets a big AI upgrade

Google has announced the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its mapping and geospatial apps. The new capabilities, unveiled at Cloud Next in Las Vegas, are aimed at enterprise users. They bring advanced visual and data analytics capabilities to Google's mapping platform. One of the key features is called Maps Imagery Grounding, which lets enterprise users generate realistic scenes in Google Street View using generative AI technology.

Feature details Maps imagery grounding Maps Imagery Grounding allows enterprise users to visualize how a specific project, such as a movie set or construction site, might look in Google Street View. All they have to do is type a prompt into the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The platform then generates the scene inside Street View, provided that the necessary settings are enabled within Google Maps Imagery.

Enhanced analytics Aerial and satellite insights Google is also improving the way users can analyze satellite imagery data in Google Earth. The new feature, called Aerial and Satellite Insights, lets users analyze imagery stored in Google Cloud's BigQuery. This cloud-based data warehouse and analytics platform can now cut "weeks of work" into just minutes of labor with this new capability.

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AI advancements New Earth AI imagery models Google is also launching two new Earth AI Imagery models, which are designed to assist with geospatial analysis. These models have been trained to identify "specific objects in imagery, like bridges, roads, and power lines." This eliminates the need for companies to build and train their own AI systems for this purpose, a process that could take months.

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