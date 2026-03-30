Google March 2026 Pixel drop adds transit and commute alerts

Enable transit mode and commute alerts

Transit mode can be switched on in Settings > Modes; once enabled, your phone will filter out distractions and even auto-adjust things like volume or Bluetooth during train journeys.

To get commute notifications, confirm your home and work addresses in Google Maps, enable Google Maps Timeline (Location History) and allow Maps precise Background location; it can take about 2-3 weeks for commute info to appear as Maps learns your routine.

These features are rolling out for Pixel 7 and newer (not available in Europe and the UK), appearing on Android 16 QPR3 and on Android 17 Beta in the US.