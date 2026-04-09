Google Meet gets real-time speech translation on mobile
What's the story
Google Meet has introduced a new feature to its mobile app, bringing real-time speech translation to iOS and Android users. The update comes after the same feature was launched for the web version of Google Meet last month. Now, you can communicate seamlessly with people from different regions using this innovative tool on your smartphone or tablet.
User guide
Process to enable speech translation
To use the speech translation feature, you'll have to go to the Settings menu of the Google Meet app. From there, head over to the Tools section and enable Speech translation. You can also select which language you want translated in this section. However, it's worth noting that only one language pair can be active at a time for translation during a meeting.
Language support
Supported languages and future improvements
Currently, Google Meet supports bidirectional translation between English and Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, and Italian. When using this feature in a meeting, you'll hear translated speech from other participants but not your own words being translated. Google has promised future improvements to refine translations and nuances as well as enhance the user interface for a better experience.
Availability
Rollout schedule for the new feature
The speech translation feature is enabled by default and is already rolling out to Rapid Release domains. Users on Scheduled Release domains can expect to see this feature from April 23 onward. The rollout period for both cycles is 15 days, so if you don't see it immediately, just wait a bit longer for the update to reach your device.