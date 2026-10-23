Google Meet expands real-time translation to 63 languages
What's the story
Google has announced a major update for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet. The company is bringing speech translation support for 63 languages on both web and mobile devices. The new feature, powered by Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, will let users enable speech translation in their preferred language at any point during a meeting.
Functionality
How the feature works
The speech translation feature will automatically detect the language being spoken and translate it for the user, both audibly and in captions.
This happens "in near real-time," according to Google.
The new control also lets users select which languages they understand so that those aren't translated, making it easier to handle meetings with multiple languages or speakers switching between them.
User access
Who can use the speech translation feature?
The real-time speech translation feature is available for consumers with Google AI Pro and Ultra plans, as well as those with Google Workspace who have AI Expanded Access and AI Ultra Access.
It can also be accessed by organization users through Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise Standard/Plus, Frontline Plus plans, and schools through Google AI Pro for Education.
Meeting restrictions
Limitations for Google Meet users
The feature can be used in group meetings hosted by an eligible Google user or in a one-on-one call if at least one person has an eligible plan.
However, those on base Workspace and Google AI Pro plans will have to limit their meetings to 90 minutes.
For longer meetings (up to eight hours), users need to get premium plans.
Real-time translation also won't work with live streams, meeting recordings, client-side encrypted meetings, or when using adaptive audio.