Google Messages is getting Gemini AI link summaries

Insights will pull out key info from links you receive, so you don't have to leave the chat or open another app. It's designed for speed and convenience, giving you instant summaries right inside your conversation. The feature is being developed for Google Messages, which uses RCS messaging tech, and only works on links others send you.

Gemini's insights could make Google Messages more appealing

With Insights, Google Messages is aiming for the same easy vibe as Smart Reply, but for web links—making chats smoother and less cluttered.

You'll have the option to turn it off if you want, just like other Gemini features.

The full rollout is still on the way, but this could set Google Messages apart from other messaging apps.