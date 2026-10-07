Why Google has to halt data center construction in Finland
What's the story
Google has been ordered to halt construction work on two data centers in Finland due to environmental concerns. The decision comes after Tuike Finland Oy, the company representing Google, cleared 330 hectares of forest in Muhos without completing an environmental impact assessment (EIA). In Kajaani, the company has been logging nearly 200 hectares of land.
Environmental impact
Finnish Association for Nature Conservation's strong criticism
The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation has criticized Google, saying the sites have been reduced to "sand."
They attribute this to an "overheated" market for new data centers.
The Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority (LVV) has now ordered Tuike Finland Oy to suspend all preparatory measures that significantly change the environment of these two sites by October 23.
Company statement
Google admits to falling short of standards
In light of the situation, Google has admitted that it has "fallen short of our own high standards."
The tech giant said it will review LVV's findings and follow their guidance.
Google also emphasized that they acted in good faith under the Forestry Act, conducting nature surveys and implementing measures to protect high-value areas.
As part of its long-term work in Finland, Google is also advancing landscaping and biodiversity plans including tree planting across 130 hectares at Muhos.
Project delays
Potential delays and broader implications
The environmental assessment issues could potentially delay Google's projects in Finland.
The tech giant's €13 billion investment plan includes digital infrastructure projects in Muhos, Vaala, Kajaani, and Hamina.
Despite the halt at Muhos and Kajaani, the wider Finnish investment remains unaffected.
However, it highlights how the AI infrastructure boom can clash with environmental requirements as companies race to build more computing capacity while securing land, power, and regulatory approval.