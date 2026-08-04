Fitbit users can finally sync data with Apple Health
What's the story
Google has announced a major update for its health app, Google Health. The latest version, 5.05, allows users to directly link their Fitbit data, workouts, steps, vitals, and more, with Apple Health. The process is simple: just tap on your profile icon in the app, select "Partner apps," and choose Apple Health to connect your data directly.
Data transfer hurdles
A significant shift in data syncing
Before this update, users could only import data from Apple Health into Google Health, not the other way around.
This limitation forced users to rely on third-party apps like Power Sync for Fitbit or Fitbit to Apple Health Sync.
These workarounds were necessary to connect Google Health information with Apple Health, making the new update all the more significant.
App transition
Addressing user concerns
The introduction of Google Health as a replacement for the Fitbit app in May wasn't smooth sailing.
Users had raised concerns over the new AI health coach, user interface, and other issues.
However, Google has since addressed some of these complaints.
Data sharing
Smart health links for record sharing
Along with the Fitbit data sync update, Google has also introduced a new feature for US users.
The Smart Health Links lets you share your medical records with a provider or family member.
To create a link, go to the Health tab in the app, select "Medical," tap on "Shareable records," and then hit the "plus" icon.
From there, you can choose which data to include in the link and share it via URL or QR code.