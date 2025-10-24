Google offers free AI training courses: Check how to enroll

You can pick from Prompting Essentials (how to talk to AI), AI Essentials (using AI responsibly and productively), AI for Small Business (choosing the right tools), Generative AI for Educators with Gemini (lesson planning and content creation), and AI for Students (study tips, exam prep, writing help). Each course is practical and focused on real-world uses.

Why AI skills matter in the workplace

Google says 79% of workers say that AI skills will broaden their job opportunities, and employees who use generative AI report saving an average of 1.75 hours each day.

With demand for these skills growing fast in work settings, these programs make it easier than ever to get started with the latest tech.