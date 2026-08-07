Google open-sources AI model designed for earlier hurricane warnings

Tropical cyclones are notoriously difficult to predict due to global atmospheric currents that determine a storm's path.

These have traditionally been best analyzed by coarse global models.

However, the intensity of a storm is best predicted by specialized local models assessing thermodynamic processes at its core.

WeatherNext uses nearly 20TB of global atmospheric data and historic information from the International Best Track Archive for Climate Stewardship to predict both a cyclone's track and intensity with one model.