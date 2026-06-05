Google opens Fitbit Air measurements and accessory guidelines to public
Technology
Google just made it way easier to make your Fitbit Air truly yours.
For the first time, anyone can access the full device measurements and accessory guidelines to design their own custom bands.
This is a big shift from how most tech companies keep these details locked down.
Google shares 2-D CAD and tips
Google shared 2-D CAD files, tips for keeping sensors clear, and advice on using skin-friendly materials, perfect for sewing or crafting your own bands.
If you're into 3-D printing, you'll need to build your own models from the files provided.
In short: more ways than ever to personalize your wearable and get creative with accessories.