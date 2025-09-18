Next Article
Google partners with PayPal as it hits $3 trillion valuation
Technology
Google and PayPal just announced a multi-year partnership to weave AI into their payment systems.
This means PayPal's checkout, Hyperwallet, and Payouts features will soon be part of Google's products—right as Alphabet (Google's parent company) marks hitting a $3 trillion market cap.
PayPal will handle card payments for Google Cloud, Play
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says the goal is to use AI to make payments more secure and convenient.
PayPal will now handle card payments for things like Google Cloud and Google Play, aiming for smoother checkouts all around.
Investors seem excited too—PayPal's stock jumped over 3% after the news.