Google Pixel 10a goes official: Here's everything you need to know
Google just dropped the Pixel 10a, starting at $499 (₹49,999).
It's a mid-range phone with some solid upgrades—think Google's latest AI features, the speedy Tensor G4 chip, and your choice of 128GB or 256GB storage.
Display and battery
You get a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The big 5,100mAh battery promises over 30 hours on a charge (or up to five days if you use Extreme Battery Saver).
Charging is quick too: 30W wired and improved wireless speeds.
Camera setup and design
The Pixel 10a rocks dual rear cameras—a crisp 48MP main and a handy 13MP ultra-wide—plus a clear 13MP selfie cam.
Its flat back ditches the camera bump for a cleaner look.
It's light at just 184g and tough enough for daily life with IP68 water resistance and Gorilla Glass protection.
Other features and options
Pick from four colors: Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, or Fog.
The phone launches with Android 16 and gets seven years of OS and security updates—so it'll stay fresh for ages.
Bluetooth 6 support means better accessory connections too.