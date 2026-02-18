Google Pixel 10a goes official: Here's everything you need to know

Google just dropped the Pixel 10a, starting at $499 (₹49,999). It's a mid-range phone with some solid upgrades—think Google's latest AI features, the speedy Tensor G4 chip, and your choice of 128GB or 256GB storage.

Display and battery You get a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The big 5,100mAh battery promises over 30 hours on a charge (or up to five days if you use Extreme Battery Saver).

Charging is quick too: 30W wired and improved wireless speeds.

Camera setup and design The Pixel 10a rocks dual rear cameras—a crisp 48MP main and a handy 13MP ultra-wide—plus a clear 13MP selfie cam.

Its flat back ditches the camera bump for a cleaner look.

It's light at just 184g and tough enough for daily life with IP68 water resistance and Gorilla Glass protection.