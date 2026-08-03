Google Pixel 11 series pre-orders begin August 12
What's the story
Google has revealed the pre-order details for its upcoming Pixel 11 series ahead of the flagship lineup's launch at the "Made by Google" event which starts on August 12 at 6:00pm ET (3:30am IST, next day). The company has confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will launch globally on August 12, with India debut scheduled for August 13 at a local event in Gurugram. Pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series will open on August 12.
Early offers
Sign up offer for Indian customers
Google has also announced an offer for Indian customers who sign up on the Google India Store before 12:29pm on August 8.
The company says eligible users will receive a promo code offering a discount on either a Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds when purchased alongside a Pixel 11 series device.
Price details
Fresh leak reveals pricing and specs
Ahead of the official launch, the complete specifications and prices of Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series have been leaked.
According to Android Headlines, the standard Pixel 11 could start at €999, while the Pixel 11 Pro is expected to be priced at €1,199.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL could begin at €1,399, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could cost €1,999
Specifications
Pixel 11 to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display
The standard Pixel 11 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a resolution of 2424 x 1080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.
The display will have a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Under the hood, it will be powered by Tensor G6 chipset paired with Titan M3 security coprocessor.
Camera specs
The device could pack a robust 4,985mAh battery
The Pixel 11 is likely to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also support up to 30x Super Res Zoom.
For selfies, the device could sport a 10.5MP front-facing shooter.
The phone is expected to be powered by a robust 4,985mAh battery supporting both wired (30W USB-C PPS) and wireless (Qi2) charging options.
Upgraded features
What about the Pixel 11 Pro?
The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display but with a higher resolution of 2856 x 1280 pixels.
It will also have an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.
The device will be powered by the same Tensor G6 processor as its standard counterpart but with more RAM options (up to 16GB) and storage (up to 512GB).
Advanced optics
It could feature a triple rear camera setup
The Pixel 11 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera offering up to 5x optical zoom.
It will also have an impressive 42MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.
The device is expected to be powered by a slightly smaller but still robust battery of around 4,850mAh supporting both wired (30W) and wireless (Qi2) charging options.
Bigger models
The Pro XL model will offer up to 1TB storage
The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to sport a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with an even higher resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels.
It will have the same peak brightness as its smaller sibling but will be powered by the same Tensor G6 chip with more RAM (up to 16GB) and storage options (up to a whopping 1TB).
The device is likely to pack a 5,115mAh battery supporting faster wired charging (45W) and Qi2 wireless charging.
Foldable tech
The Pro Fold variant will sport 2 selfie cameras
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to sport an 8-inch inner OLED display and a 6.4-inch outer OLED cover display, both with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be powered by the same Tensor G6 processor as other models in the series but with RAM (up to 16GB) and storage options (up to 1TB).
The device will feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary sensor of 48MP and two selfie cameras on both displays.