Google Pixel phones now work as webcams for Nintendo Switch 2
Good news for gamers: a recent update lets you use your Google Pixel phone as a USB webcam on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Just plug in with USB-C and start live video on GameChat—no extra gadgets needed.
Smoother connections, more control
Thanks to USB Video Class webcam support, Pixel phones now connect smoothly to the Switch 2.
A handy alternative to pricey accessories
Instead of buying Nintendo's $50 webcam accessory, you can just use your Pixel for video calls and screen sharing during multiplayer sessions.
It's portable, high-quality, and makes connecting with friends on the Switch 2 easier than ever.