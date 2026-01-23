Google Play Store hides system app updates if auto-updates are off
If you've turned off auto-updates on your Android or Pixel device, the Play Store won't show updates for system apps in the Pending downloads list.
You'll still get update notifications, but you have to visit each app's page to install them.
This glitch has been reported since at least September 4, 2024.
Which apps and what can you do?
Apps like Android Switch, Google Clock 8.5, Pixel Camera, Pixel Weather, VPN by Google, YouTube, and YouTube Music are affected.
To get updates easily again, turn auto-update back on in Play Store settings (Play Store settings - Network preferences - Auto-update apps).
The Privacy & security - System services path only resolves the issue for a few specific system apps such as Android System Intelligence, Google Partner Setup, and Settings Services.
Why this matters
Skipping these updates can leave important security patches and stability fixes out of reach—especially with the January 2026 patch rolling out now.
Some Pixel users have also noticed weird install issues and version mix-ups lately, so it's smart to keep an eye on those manual updates for peace of mind.