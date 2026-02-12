Google releases first Android 17 beta

Google has released the first beta of its upcoming Android 17 operating system. The new version promises performance improvements and introduces a way to add new features to media and camera apps. However, the biggest change is in how developers will access the latest version's APIs and features. Google is ditching developer betas for a continuous Canary channel model, similar to its approach with Chrome browser updates.

Access changes New Canary channel for immediate access to features and APIs The new Canary channel will give developers immediate access to features and APIs as soon as they pass internal testing. This will allow over-the-air updates, giving developers a more integrated workflow and improved app testing capabilities. Google is targeting March for platform stability, with the final release of Android 17 expected in Q2 2026.

Release strategy Two-release structure within a calendar year Following the launch of Android 16 last year, Google adopted a two-release structure within a calendar year. This includes a major SDK release in the first half and a minor one in the second half. The move was aimed at giving device makers more time to roll out updates quickly and reduce fragmentation within the Android ecosystem.

Information Improved app compatibility across large-screen devices Android 17 will impose restrictions on developers, preventing them from opting out of resizing restrictions. This means they won't be able to force orientation or resizing on large-screen devices. The move is aimed at improving app compatibility across tablets and foldables in different orientations/window sizes.

