Google renames ProducerAI to Google Flow Music joining Flow family

Flow Music adds prompt remixing

With the rebrand comes some cool upgrades: you can now remix songs using prompts, think swapping out a mellow piano intro for an energetic dubstep drop or trying out different guitar solos until one clicks.

Plus, thanks to Gemini and Lyria 3 tech, you can create full songs up to 3 minutes long.

Whether you're a seasoned musician or just curious about making beats, Flow Music aims to make the process easy and fun.