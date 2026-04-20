Google renames ProducerAI to Google Flow Music joining Flow family
Google just gave its AI-powered music maker a fresh identity: ProducerAI is now called Google Flow Music.
Announced today, this move brings it in line with Google's "Flow" family of creative tools. Introduced in February 2026 as ProducerAI, the tool was renamed to Google Flow Music in April 2026.
Flow Music is designed to be your digital music buddy, helping you experiment and level up your tracks with smart features.
Flow Music adds prompt remixing
With the rebrand comes some cool upgrades: you can now remix songs using prompts, think swapping out a mellow piano intro for an energetic dubstep drop or trying out different guitar solos until one clicks.
Plus, thanks to Gemini and Lyria 3 tech, you can create full songs up to 3 minutes long.
Whether you're a seasoned musician or just curious about making beats, Flow Music aims to make the process easy and fun.