Google Trends gets Gemini-powered capabilities

Google has announced the launch of a revamped Trends Explore page, now with Gemini -powered capabilities. The new features automatically identify and compare trends related to user searches. The update is being rolled out on desktop. The Trends Explore page has been a useful tool for content creators, journalists, and researchers to analyze search interest over time, regions and categories.

Enhanced functionality Gemini experience simplifies trend exploration The new Gemini experience simplifies the process of exploring trending topics, saving research time and revealing connections that users might miss. The redesigned Explore page comes with a side panel that automatically identifies and compares relevant trends in your area of interest. A list of suggested Gemini prompts is also available to assist users in their deeper exploration.

User experience New design and increased comparison capabilities The redesigned Explore page features a new look, with dedicated icons and colors for each search term. This makes it easier to match them with their corresponding lines on the graph. Google has also increased the number of terms users can compare and doubled the number of rising queries displayed on each timeline.

Practical application Google demonstrates new capabilities with trending dog breeds Google demonstrated the new capabilities of the revamped Trends Explore page using trending dog breeds as an example. The AI automatically fills the graph with up to eight search terms, like "golden retriever" or "beagle." It also suggests related topics such as "hypoallergenic dog breeds" or "large dog breeds" for further exploration. Users can hover over a term to edit it or use filters for country, time and property to customize their Trends timeline.

