Android is coming to your PC next year

Osterloh emphasized that the goal of this project is to create a common technical foundation for their products on PCs and desktop computing systems. He also hinted at the potential of Android to cater to all computing categories. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon was equally excited about this development, calling it "incredible" and a step toward merging mobile and PC platforms.

AI incorporation

Integrating Gemini model with Android PCs

Google's Osterloh also spoke about the company's plans to integrate its Gemini model with Android PCs. He said, "This is another way we can leverage all of the great work we're doing together on our AI stack, our full stack." The tech giant has yet to announce when users can expect their first Android laptops. However, given that they've publicly acknowledged this project, it shouldn't be too long before we see these devices hit the market.