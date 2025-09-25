Android is coming to your PC next year
What's the story
Google is all set to bring Android to personal computers, a move that could change the game in the tech industry. The announcement was made by Rick Osterloh, Google's SVP of Devices and Services, during the Snapdragon Summit. He said that Google has been using different platforms for different devices - Android for smartphones and Chrome OS for PCs. Now, they are working with Qualcomm on a new project to create a unified platform that leverages elements of both systems.
Integration details
Merging mobile and PC platforms
Osterloh emphasized that the goal of this project is to create a common technical foundation for their products on PCs and desktop computing systems. He also hinted at the potential of Android to cater to all computing categories. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon was equally excited about this development, calling it "incredible" and a step toward merging mobile and PC platforms.
AI incorporation
Integrating Gemini model with Android PCs
Google's Osterloh also spoke about the company's plans to integrate its Gemini model with Android PCs. He said, "This is another way we can leverage all of the great work we're doing together on our AI stack, our full stack." The tech giant has yet to announce when users can expect their first Android laptops. However, given that they've publicly acknowledged this project, it shouldn't be too long before we see these devices hit the market.