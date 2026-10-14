Google's Argon model now available in Search and Gemini app

The model is now available to Google's Pro and Ultra subscribers through the Gemini app and AI mode in Search. It is also accessible to Ultra subscribers on Antigravity, Google's agentic development platform.

However, it remains unclear when or if Argon will be made available to Plus subscribers or free users.

Google has priced Argon competitively at an introductory rate of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.