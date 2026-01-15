Gemini AI now uses your personal data for better responses

Google has launched a new feature called "Personal Intelligence" for the Gemini AI app. The innovative tool is designed to use data from various Google apps, such as Gmail and Google Photos, to enhance and customize responses. The idea is to make Gemini more proactive and powerful by leveraging information already available on Google platforms.

Enhanced capabilities Personal Intelligence: A step beyond traditional chatbots The Personal Intelligence feature can pull specific information from text, images, or videos in your Google apps to tailor Gemini's responses. This includes data from Google Workspace (Gmail, Calendar, Drive), Google Photos, YouTube watch history, and various search services like Shopping and Maps. The feature is a major upgrade over just referencing past chats and something Google has been developing since last year with its "Personalization" model.

Practical application Gemini's personalized responses: A real-world example Google provided an example of how the Personal Intelligence feature works in practice. In a scenario where a user needed new tires for their 2019 Honda minivan, Gemini didn't just provide tire specs but also suggested options based on family road trips to Oklahoma found in Google Photos. The AI even pulled ratings and prices for each suggestion, showcasing its ability to provide uniquely tailored answers.

User empowerment Gemini's transparency and user control The new feature also gives users the option to see Gemini's thought process with an "Answer now" button. This replaces the current "Skip" option and provides a reference or explanation of the information used from connected sources. Users can correct their preferences at any time, regenerate responses without personalization enabled, or use temporary chats for more control over their interaction with the AI.

Data security Privacy measures and future plans for Gemini Google has assured that Personal Intelligence is off by default and users can choose specific apps to connect. The company also clarified that Gemini doesn't train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library but on limited info like specific prompts in Gemini and the model's responses. This is done to improve capability without compromising user privacy.